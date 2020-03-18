Orange County Health Order Bans All Non-Essential Private, Public Gatherings Amid Coronavirus

Global  

Orange County health officials Tuesday banned all non-essential public and private gatherings of any kind to help combat coronavirus, leaving many confused and with questions.

San Francisco bans gatherings of 100 or more people - smaller than a sold-out movie theater - to slow the spread of the coronavirus

San Francisco bans gatherings of 100 or more people - smaller than a sold-out movie theater - to slow the spread of the coronavirus· San Francisco has issued a Public Health Order banning all non-essential events of 100 or more...
Business Insider - Published


Orange County Health Order Banning Non-Essential Gatherings Causes OC Businesses To Suffer

Orange County health officials Tuesday banned all non-essential public and private gatherings of any kind to help combat coronavirus, but many OC businesses are suffering as a consequence.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:40Published
Butte County Public Health coronavirus containment efforts [Video]

Butte County Public Health coronavirus containment efforts

They’re monitoring returning travelers, working with health care providers on testing and isolating possible cases.

Credit: KHSLPublished
