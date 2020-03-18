Phoenix restaurants, bars brace for impact of closures following state of emergency
Phoenix restaurants, bars brace for impact of closures following state of emergency
Employees were sent home after Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego declared a state of emergency, prompting the immediate closure of bars and moving restaurants to delivery, takeout, and drive-thru only, which went into effect at 8 p.m.
