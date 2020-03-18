Global  

Girl licks toilet seat in Coronavirus Challenge

Girl licks toilet seat in Coronavirus Challenge

Girl licks toilet seat in Coronavirus Challenge

WORLD — Accused 'clout-chaser' and two time Dr. Phil guest, Ava Louise has caused outrage after attempting to start #CoronavirusChallenge by licking a toilet seat.

In the video, which was originally shared to TikTok, the 22-year-old aspiring influencer from Miami is seen licking a toilet seat, allegedly while in a plane bathroom.

Despite people calling for her arrest, she claims that she Cloroxed the toilet for 40 minutes before licking it.

Unfortunately, her so-called "really good" friend followed in tow and filmed himself licking a door handle.

