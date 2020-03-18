Global  

Court services drastically reduced during pandemic

Court services are being drastically reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which affects both civil and criminal proceedings.

The closure will last until April 3rd.

Homophobe Margaret Court won’t close her church because it’s protected from coronavirus by the ‘blood of Jesus’

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and ban on non-essential mass gatherings in Australia, homophobe and...
PinkNews - Published


