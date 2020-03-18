Global  

Man Rides Bicycle in Garage During Lockdown due to Coronavirus

This man was living in Italy during the lockdown to avoid coronavirus.

He went to his garage to ride his bicycle.

He rode and made several short loops.

His dog followed and ran after him as he rode the bike.

He got off once he completed his exercise.

