Polls understaffed, voter turnout low on Election Day in Palm Beach County

Worries over the coronavirus led to wide understaffing of polling places throughout Palm Beach County on Tuesday during Florida's primary election.



Recent related videos from verified sources Collier county see lower voter turnout due to coronavirus



The Collier County Supervisor of Elections says they saw a lower voter turnout Tuesday, due to coronavirus fears. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:00 Published 5 hours ago Hillsborough County election turnout low but steady



Plenty of hand sanitizers and wipes were on hand at local precincts. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:17 Published 10 hours ago