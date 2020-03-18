Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK government declares economic emergency

UK government declares economic emergency

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
UK government declares economic emergency

UK government declares economic emergency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would go further and faster in the coming days to fight coronavirus by acting like a wartime government to support the economy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The White House says the government could send emergency checks to Americans within 2 weeks as the coronavirus hits economy

The White House says the government could send emergency checks to Americans within 2 weeks as the coronavirus hits economy· *The government could soon send Americans emergency cash to mitigate the economic pain of the...
Business Insider - Published

Factbox: UK unveils $400 billion loan guarantee plan as coronavirus bites

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak said they were facing an...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LincolnSeward

Nathan Magsig RT @TaubGVWire: @FresnoCountyCA declares state of emergency after second person in county diagnosed with #COVID19. What that means. @Lincol… 2 days ago

TaubGVWire

David Taub @FresnoCountyCA declares state of emergency after second person in county diagnosed with #COVID19. What that means.… https://t.co/WB9PLAfrrx 3 days ago

Kaysea333

Kay Massachusetts declares state of emergency, universities closing, infections continue to rise. How can our governme… https://t.co/6g488DSefI 6 days ago

sbwaverider

KW RT @jsolomonReports: New York's Cuomo declares emergency as New York reports 76 coronavirus cases. https://t.co/MTE7jfHpZT 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.