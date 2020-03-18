Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pompeo urges China to 'reconsider' kicking out journalists

Pompeo urges China to 'reconsider' kicking out journalists

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo urges China to 'reconsider' kicking out journalists

Pompeo urges China to 'reconsider' kicking out journalists

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he regretted China&apos;s decision to rescind the press credentials of more U.S. journalists and hoped Beijing would reconsider.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China announces it's booting American journalists [Video]

China announces it's booting American journalists

BEIJING — China's feelings have been hurt once again, so now it has decided to boot US reporters working for the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. According to the New..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published
China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates [Video]

China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

China is withdrawing the press credentials of American journalists at three U.S. newspapers, intensifying a bitter fight between the world&apos;s top two economies that has widened to include the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.