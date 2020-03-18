Global  

Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown

Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown

Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown

The streets of Biarritz, France were left deserted on Tuesday (March 17), after the government enforced a mandatory lockdown in the face of the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown

