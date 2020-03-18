Empty streets as Prague's COVID-19 lockdown tightens

The streets of Prague appear almost empty as a result of the nationwide quarantine issued by the Czech government on Monday (March 16).

“We do understand that it will be unpleasant for people, but we want to prevent what happened in Italy,” saíd Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

After declaring the state of emergency, the Czech Government approved a nationwide quarantine prohibiting the free movement of people with exceptions for work, obtaining necessary goods.

Footage recorded on Monday shows empty streets, closed restaurants and small numbers of mask-wearing people.