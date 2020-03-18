Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Empty streets as Prague's COVID-19 lockdown tightens

Empty streets as Prague's COVID-19 lockdown tightens

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Empty streets as Prague's COVID-19 lockdown tightens

Empty streets as Prague's COVID-19 lockdown tightens

The streets of Prague appear almost empty as a result of the nationwide quarantine issued by the Czech government on Monday (March 16).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Empty streets as Prague's COVID-19 lockdown tightens

The streets of Prague appear almost empty as a result of the nationwide quarantine issued by the Czech government on Monday (March 16).

“We do understand that it will be unpleasant for people, but we want to prevent what happened in Italy,” saíd Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

After declaring the state of emergency, the Czech Government approved a nationwide quarantine prohibiting the free movement of people with exceptions for work, obtaining necessary goods.

Footage recorded on Monday shows empty streets, closed restaurants and small numbers of mask-wearing people.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Monksixtysix

Hack Face Masks And Empty Streets As Prague Lockdown Tightens https://t.co/xfaVYNtIhC 3 hours ago

tvtomas

Tomas Etzler Face Masks And Empty Streets As Prague Lockdown Tightens https://t.co/6elIVEpdwO 4 hours ago

bemaksx

CentralAsiaNews #RFERL Face Masks And Empty Streets As Prague Lockdown Tightens https://t.co/wK0rD9k6pD #CentralAsia 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.