New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio considering shelter-in-place order to combat COVID-19 pandemic

New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed in his daily press conference on Tuesday that he is considering a shelter-in-place order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed in his daily press conference on Tuesday that he is considering a shelter-in-place order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also signed an executive order banning car-share rides with more than one passenger, unless the 2nd person is a spouse or domestic partner.



