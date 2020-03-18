Soldiers board bus to check documents during lockdown in Manila

Footage shows soldiers boarding a bus to check the identification of passengers during the coronavirus lockdown in Manila, the Philippines.

Passenger Julius Rosaldo said that anyone who did not have proper documents was asked to get off the bus.

She said: "It was a slow process because of the number of passengers on each bus, but we appreciate the effort of the government." The lockdown and curfew in Manila was introduced on March 15 lasting until April 15 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Only those with ID or proof of work showing they should be in the area are allowed through.