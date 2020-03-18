Restaurants in Iowa close to diners after state announces Public Health Disaster Emergency

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency Tuesday, closing all bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms and theaters in the state



Recent related videos from verified sources Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province



Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Footage filmed in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:57 Published 2 hours ago Iowa Restaurant Owner Says He Was Given Just Over an Hour Before Being Forced to Shut Down



The State of Public Health Disaster Emergency issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday morning has many small business owners wondering how they'll survive the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: WHO Duration: 01:47 Published 10 hours ago