UAW and BIG 3 agree to keep plants running

UAW and BIG 3 agree to keep plants running
UAW and BIG 3 agree to keep plants running
Tweets about this

banliyoseferi

seferi RT @_ericblanc: Big news: autoworkers in the U.S. have begun wildcat strikes after learning that co-workers had been quarantined with the c… 1 minute ago

DailyTrib

Daily Tribune Detroit 3, UAW agree on measures to keep plants running https://t.co/YF4ieyzBsC https://t.co/SAgHsI1mZW 12 minutes ago

e_lemmerman

emily honda lemmerman RT @JonahFurman: Autoworker wildcats over #COVIDー19 have begun. Workers are taking action to protect us all from the spread of this diseas… 13 minutes ago

mxwfx

Max Fox RT @reclaimuc: Wildcats Begin as UAW Officials Agree to Work with Auto Companies to Keep Plants Running | Labor Notes https://t.co/7TrCEER1… 23 minutes ago

news4buffalo

News 4 Buffalo Each company agreed to different provisions depending on its situation, but generally, automakers agreed to cut shi… https://t.co/MZiYFYtsuv 26 minutes ago

RossellHayes

Alex Rossell Hayes RT @uaw2865: "For the past few days, management had displayed the CDC’s coronavirus recommendations on screens in the plant—but edited out… 48 minutes ago

katitarian

Kathleen Farley, Msc. RT @ruaaup: Wildcats Begin as UAW Officials Agree to Work with Auto Companies to Keep Plants Running (Note to @rutgersU and @RULibraries Ou… 57 minutes ago

youngblaze2668

young blaze Automakers agree on coronavirus measures to keep plants running https://t.co/zjKmJqM4wo #FoxBusiness 1 hour ago

