Australia declares 'human biosecurity emergency'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday (March 18) that the country&apos;s citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a "human biosecurity emergency" and...
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday strongly discouraged the country's residents...
