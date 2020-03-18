Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a &apos;shelter in place&apos; order.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kansas City mayor turned away at polling place

The mayor of Kansas City struggled to vote in the Missouri presidential primary on Tuesday after a...
USATODAY.com - Published

How did shelter in place affect the FiDi? I walked around to find out.

Shelter in place, Day One. Despite the mayor's order that all nonessential employees stay home...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AGYG2014

CybrMadHatter💘 Mr.Musk RT @Independent: New York mayor says city should prepare for coronavirus shelter-in-place order https://t.co/2l3xZyq2bX 19 seconds ago

BrianKSkipper

BK RT @ABC7NY: Coronavirus Updates: New York City should prepare for shelter in place within 48 hours, mayor says https://t.co/fSJi89nQvf http… 19 minutes ago

Mocha_Momma

Mocha Momma @CBSNews Proper punctuation is important for a headline to be read correctly. It's: "New York governor dismisses id… https://t.co/C0Czhyvl2x 25 minutes ago

JENin140

Jen RT @CBSNews: New York governor dismisses idea of NYC shelter in place order hours after mayor said to prepare for it https://t.co/X6rWsQAU6… 33 minutes ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 🐝 Future Hoosier #TeamPete NYC Mayor: Prepare for possible order to shelter in place https://t.co/PTzv1cd1d1 40 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News New York governor dismisses idea of NYC shelter in place order hours after mayor said to prepare for it… https://t.co/7qP3eLwn5E 47 minutes ago

JimPolk

Jim Polk 🇺🇸 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Says People Should Prepare for a 'Shelter-in-Place' Order in Coming Days… https://t.co/Y1bv678Zrp 1 hour ago

IndyUSA

Independent US New York mayor says city should prepare for coronavirus shelter-in-place order https://t.co/pFO6VPn96n 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Mayor May Issue 'Shelter In Place' Order, Next 48 Hours [Video]

New York Mayor May Issue 'Shelter In Place' Order, Next 48 Hours

Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx via AP New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that he may issue a "shelter in place order" for the city within the next 48 hours. "All New Yorkers, even..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio considering shelter-in-place order to combat COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio considering shelter-in-place order to combat COVID-19 pandemic

New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed in his daily press conference on Tuesday that he is considering a shelter-in-place order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He also signed an executive..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:19Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.