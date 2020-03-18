Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a 'shelter in place' order.

Shelter in place, Day One. Despite the mayor's order that all nonessential employees stay home...

The mayor of Kansas City struggled to vote in the Missouri presidential primary on Tuesday after a...

CBS News New York governor dismisses idea of NYC shelter in place order hours after mayor said to prepare for it… https://t.co/7qP3eLwn5E 47 minutes ago

Jen RT @CBSNews : New York governor dismisses idea of NYC shelter in place order hours after mayor said to prepare for it https://t.co/X6rWsQAU6… 33 minutes ago

Mocha Momma @CBSNews Proper punctuation is important for a headline to be read correctly. It's: "New York governor dismisses id… https://t.co/C0Czhyvl2x 25 minutes ago

BK RT @ABC7NY : Coronavirus Updates: New York City should prepare for shelter in place within 48 hours, mayor says https://t.co/fSJi89nQvf http… 19 minutes ago