'Frozen II' star Rachel Matthews diagnosed with coronavirus

'Frozen II' star Rachel Matthews diagnosed with coronavirus

'Frozen II' star Rachel Matthews diagnosed with coronavirus

Rachel Matthews announced that she has been in quarantine for the past week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews tests positive

"Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 26-year-old...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerIndependentJust JaredFOXNews.comIndian Express


Rachel Matthews Urges Others to Be 'Mindful' After She's Tested Positive for Covid-19

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 'Frozen II' star shares her current condition with her followers,...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



