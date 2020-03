Health Officials Working To Open COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Philadelphia, Montgomery County, Sources Confirm THE VIRUS.PEOPLE THAT CAME IN CONTACTWITH THE TEACHERS WILL BE TOLDTO GO INTO QUARANTINE.HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE WORKINGTO SET UP TWO MASS TESTINGSITES IN OUR AREA "EYEWITNESSNEWS" REPORTER TRANG DO ISLIVE AT CITIZENS BANK PARKTHIS MORNING AT ONE OF THEPOSSIBLE LOCATIONS, TRANGOFFICIALS ARE WORKING HOWTHESE SITES WILL OPERATE ANDPROTECT PATIENTS AS WELL ASSTAFF.SO WE ARE NOT EXACTLY SUREJUST WHEN THIS PARTICULAR SITEIN SOUTH PHILADELPHIA WILLOPEN BUT WE ARE TOLD THAT THESITE OVER IN MONTCO COULD OPENUP AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK.CHOPPER THREE OVER SOUTHPHILADELPHIA ON TUESDAY ASPENNSYLVANIA TASK FORCE ONESET UP LARGE TENTS OUTSIDE OFCITIZENS BANK PARK.SOURCES CONFIRMED TO"EYEWITNESS NEWS" THIS WILL BEONE OF THE TWO MASS SCREENINGSITES IN THE PHILADELPHIA AREAFOR COVID 19.THE SET UP WILL BE SIMILAR TOTHIS TEST SITE IN NEW ROCHELLENEW YORK.THE CENTER OF THE NEW YORKOUTBREAK.SECOND SITE CONFIRMED FORMONTGOMERY COUNTY WHICH AT 34CURRENTLY HAS THE HIGHESTNUMBER OF THE COVID 19 CASESIN THE STATE.OFFICIALS HAVE IN THE YETDISCLOSED THE LOCATION OF THEMONTCO SITE.WE HAVE REQUESTED AND WEHAVE RECEIVED APPROVAL FOR ADRIVE THROUGH TESTING LOCATIONIN MONTGOMERY COUNTY.THIS SITE SHOULD BE OPENED TOTHE PUBLIC BY EARLY NEXT WEEK.REPORTER: THESE TEST SITESWILL HOPEFULLY RELIEF SOMESTRAIN ON HOSPITALS BEINGBOMBARDED WITH PATIENTS.JACLYN MUCH, PRESIDENT OF THEMAIN LINE HEALTH SAYS THATTHEY HAVE 40 PATIENTSHOSPITALIZED AT LANKENAU,WRITTEN MAUR AND PAOLI WITHPOSITIVE AND PRESUMED POSITIVECASES OF COVID 19.THESE PATIENTS ARE BEING CAREDFOR IN SPECIALIZED ROOMS TOPROTECT STAFF AND OTHERPATIENTS, BUT THERE ARELIMITED SUPPLIES OF PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT ESPECIALLY MASK.I WOULD SAY TO MY PERSONNELAND MY SUPPLIES AND MY TESTSFOR PATIENTS THAT END UP IN MYEMERGENCY ROOM AND MY URGENTCARE AND IN MY IN PATIENTBEDS.REPORTER: THERE ARE ALSO AHANDFUL OF HOSPITAL AFFILIATEDDRIVE THROUGH TESTING SITES,THOSE WHO EITHER NEED TO HAVEA PHYSICIAN'S REFERRAL OR BEEXHIBITING SYMPTOMS.SO FAR WE ARE NOT SURE EXACTLYWHAT YOU'LL NEED TO BE ABLE TOUSE THESE TWO MASS TESTINGSITES.FOR NOW WE ARE LIVE FROM SOUTH