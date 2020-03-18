Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools, Malls & Other Businesses Closed

Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools, Malls & Other Businesses Closed

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:19s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools, Malls & Other Businesses Closed

Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools, Malls & Other Businesses Closed

Gov.

Phil Murphy is asking for help from the U.S. Military and has ordered all indoor shopping malls shut down.

This comes after the first child tested positive in the state.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State Order

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering all indoor malls to close after the number of confirmed cases in the state reached 267; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:58Published
Local school levies left in limbo as coronavirus forces primary day delay [Video]

Local school levies left in limbo as coronavirus forces primary day delay

The historic postponement of Ohio’s primary elections added yet another wrinkle to an already chaotic week that has brought government, businesses and schools to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.