Coronavirus: First Indian Army soldier tests positive, 147 cases reported so far in India|Oneindia

AS INDIA FIGHTS AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS MENACE, NOW A SOLDIER HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS, FIRST CASE IN THE INDIAN ARMY.

THE SOILDER IS FROM THE LADAKH SCOUTS, AN INFANTRY REGIMENT OF THE ARMY KNOWN AS THE 'SNOW WARRIORS'.

THE SOLDIER HAS BEEN PLACED IN AN ISOLATION WARD, ADMITTED IN THE S.N.M.

HOSPITAL IN LADAKH.

IT WAS FOUND THAT THE SOLDIER'S FATHER HAD A TRAVEL HISTORY TO IRAN.

THE SOLDIER'S FATHER, WHO HAS ALSO TESTED POSITIVE, IS UNDER GOING TREATMENT AT A LADAKH HOSPITAL.

Indian Army soldier tests positive for coronavirus, first case in military

In the first case of coronavirus affecting military personnel, a soldier from Leh is reported to have...
Zee News - Published

Coronavirus outbreak: 3-year-old tests positive in Kerala, India cases jump to 40

With the confirmation of this case, Kerala reported a total of six coronaviruses positive case. The...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



