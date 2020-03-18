Global  

Filming halted on EastEnders and other BBC dramas over coronavirus

Filming on hit BBC dramas including EastEnders, Casualty and Doctors have been suspended in the wake of Government advice about coronavirus, the broadcaster has announced.

The BBC said filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas – which also includes Holby City, River City and Pobol y Cwm – will be temporarily halted.

