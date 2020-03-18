Global  

Amanda Bynes pregnant

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Amanda Bynes pregnant

Amanda Bynes pregnant

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant after posting then deleting an ultrasound photo.

0
Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order! Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child, E! News has confirmed....
E! Online - Published

Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Are Back Together, One Day After Split

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are back on again, just one day after their split. The 33-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split [Video]

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split

Amanda Bynes' fiancé Paul Michael insists they haven't split up and instead said their Instagram accounts were hacked, giving the impression they weren't together anymore.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published
Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility [Video]

Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility a day after it was revealed her three-week engagement had ended.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published
