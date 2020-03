WNY native, living in China sees the impact of coronavirus firsthand

AS THE NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASESINCREASES,STATEWIDE--THE NUMBER OF"NEW" CASES INCHINA--HAS SLOWED TO ATRICKLE.9.25.00 THE NUMBERSHAS SLOWED TO ATRICKLE.9.25.00 THE NUMBERSHAVE GONE DOWN AGREAT DEAL...BECAUSE OF ALL THIS..AND I DON'T REALLYTHINK IT'S THE WORSTIDEA FOR THE VASTMAJORITY OF THEWORLD TO TAKE TWOWEEKS OFF.

9.25.ANDREW DELO IS AWESTERN NEW YORKNATIVE--LIVING IN CHINA FORWORK.HE'S SEEN THE IMPACTFIRST HAND.HE IS FINE--AND HAS NOT BEENQUARANTINED--BUT MANY OF HISFRIENDS ANDCOLLEAGUES ARE.HE SAYS STORESHELVES ARESTOCKED...AND WHILE YOU CANTAKE THE BOY OUT OFWESTERN NEW YORK--YOU CAN'T TAKE THEWESTERN NEW YORKOUT OF THE BOY.9.25.23 I'M TRYING TOBE A GOOD PERSONAND DOING SOMEGROCERY SHOPPINGFOR SOME OF MYFRIENDS ANDCOWORKERS -- SOMEOF WHO ARE OLDER- -AND THEY ARE INQUARANTINE.

9.25.3DELO SAYS SOMERESTAURANTS AREOPEN--BUT ONLY TWOPEOPLE ARE ALLOWEDAT A TABLE--AND YOU HAVE TO SITTWO METERS APART.HAVING EXPERIENCEDTHIS PANDEMIC FIRSTHAND--MONTHS BEFORE WEHAVE--DELO SAYS IT'SIMPORTANT WEMEASURE OURWORDS--AND MANAGE OURACTIONS--BECAUSE AS HE SAYSWE ALL HAVE A ROLETO PLAY IN T