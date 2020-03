Closed before it opens: the reality one baker is facing due to COVID-19 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:26s - Published Closed before it opens: the reality one baker is facing due to COVID-19 The grand opening of Stephanie Haak's new cake shop, put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Closed before it opens: the reality one baker is facing due to COVID-19 RIGHT NOW -- LOCALRESTAURANTS ARETRYING TO GET BY ONONLY TAKE-OUT ANDDELIVERY SERVICE.A STATE ORDERFORCED THEM TO ENDDINE-IN SERVICE ASLONG AS THEPANDEMIC LASTS.AND SOME PLACESHAD TO CLOSEBEFORE EVENOPENING.ONE HAMBURGBAKERY WAS SET TOHAVE ITS GRANDOPENING THISWEEKEND.THE OWNER PUTTINGEVERYTHING INTOOPENING HER OWNBUSINESS -- ANDWOULD NEVER GUESSIT WOULD TAKE AGLOBAL PANDEMIC TOSHUT IT DOWN.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JEFFSLAWSON IS LIVEOUTSIDE THE BAKERY,WITH MORE ON THISSTORY.TOMORROW THISBAKERY SHOP WASTOMORROW THISBAKERY SHOP WASSET TO OPEN --SOMETHING THAT HASBEEN IN THE WORKSSINCE DECEMBER --NOW --- THE OWNER ISFACING A REALCHANCE IT WILLCLOSE BEFORE EVERSEEING A CUSTOMER.HAAKS DREAM OFOPENING HER OWNBAKERY -- PUT ONHOLD AS SHEGRAPPLES WITH HERSITUATION ANDTHOUSANDS OFDOLLARS IN LOSTMONEY.ITS SCARY TO THINKABOUT BECAUSE ITSTHE MAIN SOURCE OFREVENUE AND NOW ITSGONE.BUT SHES NOT GIVINGUP HOPE -- AND WITHTHE POSSIBILITY OFCURBSIDE PICKUP --HAAK SEES A CHANCETO KEEP HERBUSINESS ALIVE FORWHENEVER THECORONAVIRUS COMESTO AN END.AND AFTER POSTINGHER SITUATION TOFACEBOOK --WESTERN NEWYORKERS HAVE COMEFORWARD ASKING TOHELP -- SHOWING HERTHAT NOT ALL IS LOST.SHE SAID SHE HASORDERS STILLPLANNED FOR THENEXT FEW DAYS





