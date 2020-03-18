Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NY Gov. Cuomo praises Trump

NY Gov. Cuomo praises Trump

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
NY Gov. Cuomo praises Trump

NY Gov. Cuomo praises Trump

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo of New York praises President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Gov. Cuomo Praises Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis

'His team has been on it'
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Slams NY Gov. Cuomo Over 'Chinese Virus' [Video]

Trump Slams NY Gov. Cuomo Over 'Chinese Virus'

President Trump slammed Andrew Cuomo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump To Governors On Critical Shortage Of Medical Equipment: 'Try Getting It Yourselves' [Video]

Trump To Governors On Critical Shortage Of Medical Equipment: 'Try Getting It Yourselves'

President Donald Trump offered harsh advice to a group of governors on Monday. Trump told them they're responsible for getting the vital medical equipment needed to treat coronavirus patients in their..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.