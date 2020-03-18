Global  

Mom Accidentally Loses Birthday Balloon

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Occurred on February, 2018 / Manchester, West Midlands, England Info from Licensor: "The moments leading up to that point of losing the balloon was fine, just one of those long and hard days!

I was shopping for my daughter, Sarah's 24th birthday balloon.

I had a very long day, it was hard and then you got home, hoping to sit down with a nice cup of tea, wrap presents and get the balloon in the house, and it just flew out of my hands as I opened the car door.

I actually had hold of the balloon, but because of the size, it bounced off the car door, which made me lose my grip.

That was enough to tip me over the edge.

As you can see in the video, I'm absolutely devastated.

I walk over to the door and then the love of my life pushed me out of the way to get pictures of the whole thing!

I believe he didn't see me crying, but part of me thinks that getting a shot of the balloon was more important.

This video was caught by our CCTV cameras at our home in Manchester on Feb 2018."

