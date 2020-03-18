Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chrissy Teigen > Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens

Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens

Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens

Chrissy Teigen has urged people not to "ruin" Vanessa Hudgens' life following the backlash against the actress' coronavirus comments, insisting lots of people say "really stupid s**t".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Internet Is Not Happy With Vanessa Hudgens, Cardi B's Coronavirus Remix Goes Viral & More | Billboard News [Video]

The Internet Is Not Happy With Vanessa Hudgens, Cardi B's Coronavirus Remix Goes Viral & More | Billboard News

The Internet Is Not Happy With Vanessa Hudgens, Cardi B's Coronavirus Remix Goes Viral & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:46Published
Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale reunite for a ‘High School Musical’ TikTok [Video]

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale reunite for a ‘High School Musical’ TikTok

It’s a ‘High School Musical’ reunion on tiktok!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:33Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.