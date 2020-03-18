Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement

Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement

Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement

Mel Brooks and his son have issued a public service announcement to demonstrate how staying away from the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic can save a "whole generation of comedic legends".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/QDzYjwOtQv 9 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement - https://t.co/5Dk6CxHcAr 9 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement… https://t.co/rq4cNtOLlO 9 hours ago

josecastillo911

Jose Castillo hey @amandakhurley ! Look at what I found today doing my bookshelf re-org (coronavirus social distancing); a 2000… https://t.co/dU21Vy7bzm 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.