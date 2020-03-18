Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Mel Brooks and son issue social distancing public service announcement Mel Brooks and his son have issued a public service announcement to demonstrate how staying away from the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic can save a "whole generation of comedic legends". 0

