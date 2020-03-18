Mass transit changes amid the Coronavirus

All public transportation including MTA buses, light rail, subway, and MARC Train service will be reduced up to 50 percent.



Recent related videos from verified sources Shelter-In-Place: Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus



While public transit in the Bay Area will continue running during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, there are some changes you should be aware of as Gianna Franco reports. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:14 Published 19 hours ago Public Transit Changes In Wake Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place



While public transit in the Bay Area will continue running during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, there are some changes you should be aware of as Gianna Franco reports. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:09 Published 20 hours ago