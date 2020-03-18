Global  

How to have movie or game night with friends while social distancing

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
There are free and simple ways to watch a movie and play games with friends, while you all stay home.

WITH FRIENDS DURING SOCIALDISTANCING, GOOGLE CHROME ANDNETFLIX HAVE A SOLUTION.

IT'CALLED "NETFLIX PARTY." THECHROME EXTENSION LETS YOUWATCH AND CHAT WITH YOURFRIENDS FROM SEPARATELOCATIONS.

YOU JUST HAVE TOMAKE SURE THEY HAVE ALSODOWNLOADED THE EXTENSION.

YOUCAN EVEN PAUSE AND RE-STARTTHE




