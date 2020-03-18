Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eldery People

Eldery People

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
Eldery People
Elderly People
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Eldery People

Resort is one of many sitting still.

Changes with the way casinos were operating before the pandemic force them to take a break.

>>> dollar general is a company making adjustments because of coronavirus.

They announced that the first hour now reserved for senior and at risk customers.

Leah uko is live at charleston at a dollar general location with why this change was made.

Good morning.

>> leah uko: good morning .

This dollar general will open at 8:00 a.m.

.

This is at charleston.

This is not the only one making accommodations but all of the stores across the nation are doing this as of yesterday.

Basically the first hour as they open is dedicated solely to elderly customers that need more time to shop and live on fixed incomes and need to find daily necessities on at an affordable price.

This started yesterday.

The company announced this on their website on monday and ceo todd vasos wrote: we appreciate our customers' understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.

We spoke with shoppers that say they think it is a good idea.

>> i don't think it is a problem.

I think people are being too selfish and getting all of the stuff.

I have a child with sickle cell .

I need things too.

People have watched everything out with tissue, formula, hand sanitizer.

Not even miniature sanitizer.

>> fantastic so that people can go in and it makes up they don't mix that with everybody else and take the time and shop for what they need.

>> leah uko: the store is going to close one hour early which is effective as of yesterday so employees can take extra time to sanitize the store and restock shelves to be ready for operations on the following day.

We spoke with customers off-camera who said they did not agree with this and feelit is arbitrary and that everybody , technically, is vulnerable for catching




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jihaaad0_0

جهاد As an introvert who has anxiety I hate phone calls and I hate talking to people in general, but today I did somethi… https://t.co/ArdksbgGBj 17 minutes ago

cheanchung

Lee Chean Chung Dr Soh Benji agreed to share more about #COVID19 & precautions needed in my live program. Highlights: Wash hands, s… https://t.co/K3pv3PrtZ0 43 minutes ago

twentington

Tim Heritage @thistimesurely It's not all bad. Look beyond the supermarkets and there are a lot of people doing kind stuff for o… https://t.co/lAOjnx8sud 1 hour ago

YoungA0404

re:plus $HSC assistive tech = 7 News 👇 #AgedCareTech #COVIDー19 How many eldery poeple are there in Australia? 3.8m people https://t.co/MkjwOejnLP 2 hours ago

NikkiNakiNu

Nikki Naki Nu @deniseshrivell Free Education. Remove money to a fixed based on a value system where people who LOOK after our eld… https://t.co/z75mZtJh9X 2 hours ago

Affordablefood2

Affordablefoodstoke WEDNESDAY 18TH MARCH 2020 ❤ support your local foodbanks ❤ if you can donate do donate ❤ join the @Sotlive… https://t.co/kzpLp1nSGR 2 hours ago

RobinPomeroyEd

Robin Pomeroy @AndreasShrugged @DrEricDing Hi Andreas. I have now referenced you. Please see here: https://t.co/KLpyu3RB2v 3 hours ago

SMcleod_PT

Shreya McLeod Very true.. https://t.co/kUXA1VLeyk 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.