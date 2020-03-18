Eldery People

Resort is one of many sitting still.

Changes with the way casinos were operating before the pandemic force them to take a break.

>>> dollar general is a company making adjustments because of coronavirus.

They announced that the first hour now reserved for senior and at risk customers.

Leah uko is live at charleston at a dollar general location with why this change was made.

This dollar general will open at 8:00 a.m.

This is at charleston.

This is not the only one making accommodations but all of the stores across the nation are doing this as of yesterday.

Basically the first hour as they open is dedicated solely to elderly customers that need more time to shop and live on fixed incomes and need to find daily necessities on at an affordable price.

This started yesterday.

The company announced this on their website on monday and ceo todd vasos wrote: we appreciate our customers' understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.

We spoke with shoppers that say they think it is a good idea.

>> i don't think it is a problem.

I think people are being too selfish and getting all of the stuff.

I have a child with sickle cell .

I need things too.

People have watched everything out with tissue, formula, hand sanitizer.

Not even miniature sanitizer.

>> fantastic so that people can go in and it makes up they don't mix that with everybody else and take the time and shop for what they need.

>> leah uko: the store is going to close one hour early which is effective as of yesterday so employees can take extra time to sanitize the store and restock shelves to be ready for operations on the following day.

We spoke with customers off-camera who said they did not agree with this and feelit is arbitrary and that everybody , technically, is vulnerable for catching