Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tornado, COVID-19 hit small businesses back-to-back

Tornado, COVID-19 hit small businesses back-to-back

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Tornado, COVID-19 hit small businesses back-to-back
COVID-19 is a one-two punch for small businesses impacted by the tornado.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyMumma

Andy Mumma RT @BaristaParlor: (1/4) Hey friends, the time has come for us to grab our 🐶 & Social Distancing Machines and✌️out for a bit. It’s an under… 18 hours ago

BaristaParlor

Barista Parlor (1/4) Hey friends, the time has come for us to grab our 🐶 & Social Distancing Machines and✌️out for a bit. It’s an… https://t.co/fKqLJge0fb 18 hours ago

AndyMumma

Andy Mumma RT @ChopperTiki: (1/4) It’s an understatement to say it’s been an incredibly hard few weeks for all small businesses in Nashville, between… 2 days ago

ChopperTiki

C H O P P E R (1/4) It’s an understatement to say it’s been an incredibly hard few weeks for all small businesses in Nashville, b… https://t.co/yBtebiTQQy 2 days ago

CaptnSparrow

Just Lee My heart is breaking for all these Nashville small businesses that took a hit from the tornado and now COVID-19. Do… https://t.co/h1btPBDznv 4 days ago

AdrianneMachina

Adrianne Machina 🌪 Covid-19 and Small Business: How to Minimize the Impact on the people, businesses and causes in the communities we… https://t.co/tjjw1J98Nu 5 days ago

blevisay

Barb Levisay RT @AdrianneMachina: How we can minimize the economic impact of #COVID19 on small businesses in our communities https://t.co/RCCY7wBSXW #Sm… 5 days ago

AdrianneMachina

Adrianne Machina 🌪 How we can minimize the economic impact of #COVID19 on small businesses in our communities https://t.co/RCCY7wBSXW #SmallBiz 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Small business owners forced to rebuild after deadly tornado [Video]

Small business owners forced to rebuild after deadly tornado

The road to recovery after last week's tornado hasn't been the easiest. Many are still without a home and for others, it destroyed their livelihood.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:02Published
Wait Continues For Small Business Owners In North Dallas Impacted By Tornado [Video]

Wait Continues For Small Business Owners In North Dallas Impacted By Tornado

Three months after a tornado tore through North Dallas, most rebuilding efforts have yet to begin. And that wait is costly for small business owners whose doors are still a long way from reopening.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:13Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.