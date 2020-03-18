Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch PMQs Live

Watch PMQs Live

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
Watch PMQs Live

Watch PMQs Live

Boris Johnson takes an unusually quiet PMQs, with only MPs with questions allowed into the chamber amid coronavirus concerns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VicsterLS

victoria RT @HackerTDog: RETWEET THAT I WILL BE GOING LIVE ON INSTAGRAM (username - hackertdog) TONIGHT AT 8pm. IT’S THE MORALE BOOST THE WORLD NEED… 2 seconds ago

BanglaViral

BanglaViral PMQs: Boris Johnson to take questions in parliament – watch live https://t.co/BsLIJfB1WQ 40 minutes ago

Amandameszaros6

Amandameszaros RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Boris Johnson faces Jeremy Corbyn and only 15 MPs in the House of Commons for PMQs as others are told to stay away… 41 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PMQs And Budget 2020 Live [Video]

PMQs And Budget 2020 Live

Boris Johnson takes PMQs ahead of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s first post-Brexit budget.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIOPublished
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.