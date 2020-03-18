Global  

Coronavirus in Florida: COVID-19 cases, locations and updates across the Sunshine State

Coronavirus in Florida: COVID-19 cases, locations and updates across the Sunshine State

Coronavirus in Florida: COVID-19 cases, locations and updates across the Sunshine State

Florida&apos;s number of positive coronavirus cases is currently at 216, as of Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

