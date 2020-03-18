BayCare begins drive-thru coronavirus testing across Tampa Bay area on Wednesday 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:08s - Published BayCare begins drive-thru coronavirus testing across Tampa Bay area on Wednesday BayCare Health Systems announced on Tuesday it will begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19, better know as coronavirus, at locations across the Tampa Bay area. Story: http://bit.ly/2UchqM5

0

