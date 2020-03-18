NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Clapping Marbella residents quarantined for 14 days for Coronavirus precaution



Residents of Marbella, Spain are clapping from their balcony. From March 14, no one will be allowed on the street because of the coronavirus. A day earlier, almost all public places closed their doors... Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:53 Published now Coronavirus Update: NYPD Officer Tests Positive



Police sources tell CBS2 more than two dozen NYPD officers are out sick at the 1st Precinct after one tested positive for the coronavirus. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest from TriBeCa. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:08 Published 4 hours ago