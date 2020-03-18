Global  

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s
Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead.

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.

