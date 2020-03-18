Idris Elba's wife 'nervous' after undergoing coronavirus test 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Idris Elba's wife 'nervous' after undergoing coronavirus test Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre, is "worried" and "nervous" after finally undergoing a coronavirus test following the actor's diagnosis.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Janet Milko RT @people: Idris Elba Says Wife Sabrina Tested for Coronavirus After He Was Diagnosed: She's 'Nervous' https://t.co/OdJEw9bSxs 2 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM Idris Elba’s wife ‘nervous’ after undergoing coronavirus test – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/3JxW8zxLdJ 8 hours ago UK Film Work Idris Elba's wife 'nervous' after undergoing coronavirus test https://t.co/qUp9pafz23 https://t.co/0Fy1d10vaR 10 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Idris Elba's wife 'nervous' after undergoing coronavirus test https://t.co/4lKKvAEeph https://t.co/d2M3kCmP8G 10 hours ago People Magazine SA Idris Elba’s wife ‘nervous’ after undergoing coronavirus test - https://t.co/w5B31EldBA 10 hours ago WENN Idris Elba's Wife 'nervous' After Undergoing Coronavirus Test https://t.co/SFZgjB4MiG 12 hours ago People Idris Elba Says Wife Sabrina Tested for Coronavirus After He Was Diagnosed: She's 'Nervous' https://t.co/OdJEw9bSxs 14 hours ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Idris Elba Says Wife Sabrina Tested for Coronavirus After He Was Diagnosed: She’s ‘Nervous’ 16 hours ago