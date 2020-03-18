Global  

Idris Elba's wife 'nervous' after undergoing coronavirus test

Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre, is "worried" and "nervous" after finally undergoing a coronavirus test following the actor's diagnosis.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak: Idris Elba and GOT star Kristofer Hivju test positive

Actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "This...
Mid-Day - Published

Idris Elba Defends Wife Against Trolls Criticizing Her for Staying by His Side Despite Coronavirus

During a live session on Twitter, the 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor also reveals that Sabrina Dhowre...
AceShowbiz - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Idris Elba was 'motivated' to reveal coronavirus diagnosis by Tom Hanks [Video]

Idris Elba was 'motivated' to reveal coronavirus diagnosis by Tom Hanks

Idris Elba was "motivated" to reveal his coronavirus diagnosis by Tom Hanks, who is still, himself, in quarantine after his own test came back positive.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
'Frozen II' star Rachel Matthews diagnosed with coronavirus [Video]

'Frozen II' star Rachel Matthews diagnosed with coronavirus

Rachel Matthews announced that she has been in quarantine for the past week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
