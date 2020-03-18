Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Administration Considering New Ban Along U.S.-Mexican Border

Trump Administration Considering New Ban Along U.S.-Mexican Border

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Trump Administration Considering New Ban Along U.S.-Mexican Border

Trump Administration Considering New Ban Along U.S.-Mexican Border

The ban now being considered would turn back to Mexico all people who cross the border illegally, not just those seeking asylum.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemic

Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemicPhoto by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump...
The Verge - Published

Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is considering a plan to immediately return to Mexico all...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

knewzreport

knewzreport Trump Administration Considering New Ban Along U.S.-Mexican Border https://t.co/0EEe5SZGKI https://t.co/6zsfnf0CWc 56 minutes ago

MariaMa27265801

Maria Madsen RT @democraticbear: Trump and his fake Administration along with McConnell are so full of Sh**, not certain where to begin. #DumpTrump htt… 16 hours ago

democraticbear

Adam B. Bear Trump and his fake Administration along with McConnell are so full of Sh**, not certain where to begin. #DumpTrump https://t.co/mKGhrNn9qX 17 hours ago

DiamondCPAs

Diamond & Associates In an effort to soften the financial impact of Coronovirus, the Trump administration is considering extending the A… https://t.co/bvj4WBYuXI 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Trump Admin To Reject Asylum Seekers, Undocumented Foreigners At US-Mexico Border Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Report: Trump Admin To Reject Asylum Seekers, Undocumented Foreigners At US-Mexico Border Amid Coronavirus

The New York Times reported on the planned US efforts at the border amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:51Published
Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19

The Trump administration’s coronavirus task force has announced strict new guidelines in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:34Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.