Madhya Pradesh crisis: Digvijay Singh dragged by Bengaluru cops, tried to meet rebels |Oneindia News

NO END TO THE MADHYA PRADESH POLITICAL DRAMA, DRAMATIC SCENES WERE WITNESSED OUTSIDE A FIVE-STAR HOTEL IN BENGALURU THIS MORNING AS SENIOR CONGRESS LEADER DIGVIJAYA WHO LANDED IN BENGALURU EARLY THIS MORNING AND WAS RECEIVED AT THE AIRPORT BY NEWLY-APPOINTED KARNATAKA CONGRESS CHIEF AND THE PARTY'S MAIN TROUBLESHOOTER, DK SHIVAKUMAR.

THE CONGRESS LEADERS HEADED STRAIGHT TO THE RAMADA HOTEL IN NORTH BENGALURU'S YELAHANKA WHERE THE 22 REBEL MLAS ARE STAYING.

SINGH WAS LIFTED AND DRAGGED AWAY BY THE POLICE AND TAKEN INTO PREVENTIVE CUSTODY.

HE SAT IN PROTEST OUTSIDE THE HOTEL.

HE WAS ALLEGEDLY STOPPED BY THE POLICE FROM ENTERING THE HOTEL.