Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Israel > Video chats and cake: turning 97 in the time of coronavirus

Video chats and cake: turning 97 in the time of coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Video chats and cake: turning 97 in the time of coronavirus

Video chats and cake: turning 97 in the time of coronavirus

Ester Wienrib rang in her 97th birthday this week with a video call and remote cake-cutting with her great-grandchildren - a cautious celebration as her family tries to avoid exposing her to the coronavirus.

Emer Mccarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Video chats and cake: turning 97 in the time of coronavirus

Turning 97 in the coronavirus crisis: Ester Wienrib rang in her milestone birthday at her assisted living facility in Tel Aviv, with an extra 98th candle for good luck.

With the elderly particularly vulnerable to the illness, Israel has urged its citizens to keep their distance from older relatives.

For Ester, this meant celebrating with her granddaughter and great grandchildren through a smart phone screen.

A Holocaust survivor, Ester is remaining upbeat about the outbreak, calling for positive thinking in the midst of the pandemic.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hebrew) 97-YEAR-OLD ESTER WIENRIB, WHO CELEBRATED HER BIRTHDAY AWAY FROM HER FAMILY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS FEARS, APPEARING ON SMARTPHONE SCREEN, SAYING: "I've been through difficult things, we will go through this as well.

We are strong and we will overcome all hardships.

The things I've been through... thank God I have reached this age, and thank God I am not sick, I am healthy and have my wits about me, I play cards, I have friends (laughing).

We should always live in positive thoughts."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zanotto’s Market Offers San Jose Seniors Exclusive Shopping Time During Coronavirus Sheltering [Video]

Zanotto’s Market Offers San Jose Seniors Exclusive Shopping Time During Coronavirus Sheltering

Zanotto's Market in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San Jose is looking out for its senior customers in a special way. They want to give this vulnerable population a designated time to shop for..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published
Jennifer Lopez working on new projects and dance moves during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Jennifer Lopez working on new projects and dance moves during coronavirus lockdown

Jennifer Lopez is making the most of the time she's spending "stuck at home" during the coronavirus pandemic, working on new projects.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.