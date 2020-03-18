Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
Katy Perry wins appeal over Dark Horse plagiarism lawsuit

Katy Perry wins appeal over Dark Horse plagiarism lawsuit

Katy Perry wins appeal over Dark Horse plagiarism lawsuit

Katy Perry has won an appeal over her 'Dark Horse' plagiarism lawsuit after she originally lost the fight with Christian rapper Flame and was ordered to pay out millions of dollars.

