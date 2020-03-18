Global  

Kerala police raise COVID-19 awareness with viral dance video | Oneindia News

Kerala police raise COVID-19 awareness with viral dance video | Oneindia News

Kerala police raise COVID-19 awareness with viral dance video | Oneindia News

Kerala police are raising awareness about the need to wash hands through a viral dance video.

This is the correct way to scrub and swipe away the coronavirus.

#COVID2019india #StaySafeStayHome

