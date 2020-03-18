Global  

Biden Inches Closer To Democratic Nomination

Joe Biden secured several major victories in Tuesday’s three Democratic presidential primaries.

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden edges closer to Democratic nomination with blowout wins

Joe Biden coasted to blowout victories in Tuesday's three Democratic presidential primaries,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan TodaySBS


Biden crushes Sanders in Florida and Illinois, projected to win Arizona

Joe Biden swept to victory over Bernie Sanders in all three Democratic presidential primaries on...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Reuters



