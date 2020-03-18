Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

NBA star Kevin Durant is among the four basketball players from Brooklyn Nets who have tested...



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Home Ministry asks paramilitary forces to get into battle mode | Oneindia News



SUPREME COURT TO CONTINUE HEARING TOMORROW PETITION FILED BY FORMER CHIEF MINISTER AND BJP LEADER, SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN, AND OTHERS. THE SUPREME COURT ON WEDNESDAY SAID THAT IT IS NOT GOING TO COME IN.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:14 Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus in Florida: COVID-19 cases, locations and updates across the Sunshine State



Florida's number of positive coronavirus cases is currently at 216, as of Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). Story: http://bit.ly/2TQVjeZ Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:30 Published 2 hours ago