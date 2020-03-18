Global  

Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Durant revealed his diagnosis on Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar stated he's "feeling fine".

