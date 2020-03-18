Florida Primary Win Increases Joe Bidens Lead Over Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden took a significant step closer to Democratic presidential ticket by making a clean sweep in...



Recent related videos from verified sources Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois, Arizona Primaries



Biden Sweeps Florida, Illinois, Arizona Primaries The former Vice President won all three states over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Ohio was meant to be the fourth state holding a primary today. It.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:07 Published now Biden Inches Closer To Democratic Nomination



Joe Biden secured several major victories in Tuesday’s three Democratic presidential primaries. The wins expand his burgeoning lead in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago