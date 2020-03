Local restaurant owner closes four locations over COVID-19 concern

EVERYONE ... ANDWELCOME TO GOODMORNING IDAHO.I'M MATT SIZEMORE...LOCAL BUSINESSESAND EVENTCOORDINATORS INIDAHO ARE DEALINGWITH THECORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.EVENTSHAVE BEENCANCELLED ORPOSTPONED.

RETAILSTORES HAVE ISSUEDTEMPORARYCLOSURES ANDRESTAURANTS HAVECLOSED THEIRDINING ROOMS ONLYOFFERING DELIVERYSERVICES.FRANKIE KATAFIASREACHED OUT TOONE LOCALRESTAURANT OWNERTO SEE HOW THEIRBUSINESS HAS BEENDEALING WITHCUSTOMERS SELF-QUARANTINING..

ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING..SHE'S LIVE FROMHER HOME WITHMORE..GOOD MORNINGFRANKIE..I SPENT TUESDAYAFTERNOONFACETIMINGBARDENAY, ANDCOYNER'S OWNERKEVIN SETTLES TOLEARN MORE ABOUTTHE IMPACT THECORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK HAS HADON THEIRBUSINESS.SETTLES TOLD METHE BUSINESSESHAVE ALWAYS HADGOOD SANITATIONPRACTICES AND EVENDOUBLED UP ONTHEIR CLEANINGEFFORTS WHILE ALSOPLACING ALL OFTHEIR TABLES 6FTAPART FROMEACHOTHER.

WHILE ACLOSURE IS NOTIDEAL FOR ANYBUSINESS, SETTLESSAID HE WOULD BEPREPARED AND THATAT THE END OF THEDAY THE HEALTH ANDSAFETY OF HISEMPLOYEES ANDCUSTOMERS ISIMPORTANT."IF IT TRULY IS IN THEGREATER GOOD OFTHE COMMUNITY WEWOULD BE HAPPY TODO THAT; WE'RE NOTOVERLY EXCITEDABOUT THAT""WE'LL COME OUT OFTHIS ON THE OTHERSIDE FINE; THIS ISDEFINITELY GOING TOCHANGE THE FACEOF THE RESTAURANTBUSINESS."BUT BY TUESDAYEVENING.

HOURSAFTER OUR PHONECALL THE IDAHOSTATESMANREPORTED THATSETTLES CLOSED ALLFOUR OF HISRESTAURANTS IN THEGEM STATE AFTERLEARNING ANEMPLOYEE'SALLEGED EXPOSURETO A CONFIRMEDCASE OF COVID-19 INA NEIGHBORINGSTATE .ACCORDINGTO THE STATESMANARTICLE.

SETTLESBUSINESSES WILL BECLOSED AT LEASTFIVE DAYS.

