Rachel Garceau's On Your Side forecast 3/18/20

FINAL FULL DAY OFTHE WINTER SEASON,THOUGH SHOWERSIN THE TREASUREVALLEY WILL BESPOTTY AT BEST, ANDMOST OF US WILLLIKELY STAY MOSTLYDRY THROUGHOUTTHE DAY.

IN THEWEST CENTRALMOUNTAINS, AN INCHOR TWO OF SNOW ISPOSSIBLE ABOVE5,000', AND SOMETHUNDERSTORMSCOULD FIRE OFF THISAFTERNOON DOWNALONG THEIDAHO/NEVADABORDER.

THESYSTEMRESPONSIBLE FORTRIGGERING TODAY'SACTIVE WEATHERDRIFTS OFF TO THESOUTH OVERNIGHT,THOUGH, ALLOWINGFOR SUNNIER, DRIERAND MUCH MILDERCONDITIONS FOR THEKICK-OFF TO SPRINGON THURSDAY.UNSETTLEDWEATHER STICKSAROUND FOR OURFINAL FULL DAY OFTHE WINTER SEASON,THOUGH SHOWERSIN THE TREASUREVALLEY WILL BESPOTTY AT BEST, ANDMOST OF US WILLLIKELY STAY MOSTLYDRY THROUGHOUTTHE DAY.

IN THEWEST CENTRALMOUNTAINS, AN INCHOR TWO OF SNOW ISPOSSIBLE ABOVE5,000', AND SOMETHUNDERSTORMSCOULD FIRE OFF THISAFTERNOON DOWNALONG THEIDAHO/NEVADABORDER.

THESYSTEMRESPONSIBLE FORTRIGGERING TODAY'SACTIVE WEATHERDRIFTS OFF TO THESOUTH OVERNIGHT,THOUGH, ALLOWINGFOR SUNNIER, DRIERAND MUCH MILDERCONDITIONS FOR THEKICK-OFF TO SPRINGON THURSDAY.ITS 5: NOW.HERE'S A LIVE LOOKUNSETTLEDWEATHER STICKSAROUND FOR OURFINAL FULL DAY OFTHE WINTER SEASON,THOUGH SHOWERSIN THE TREASUREVALLEY WILL BESPOTTY AT BEST, ANDMOST OF US WILLLIKELY STAY MOSTLYDRY THROUGHOUTTHE DAY.

IN THEWEST CENTRALMOUNTAINS, AN INCHOR TWO OF SNOW ISPOSSIBLE ABOVE5,000', AND SOMETHUNDERSTORMSCOULD FIRE OFF THISAFTERNOON DOWNALONG THEIDAHO/NEVADABORDER.

THESYSTEMRESPONSIBLE FORTRIGGERING TODAY'SACTIVE WEATHERDRIFTS OFF TO THESOUTH OVERNIGHT,THOUGH, ALLOWINGFOR SUNNIER, DRIERAND MUCH MILDERUNSETTLEDWEATHER STICKSAROUND FOR OURFINAL FULL DAY OFTHE WINTER SEASON,THOUGH SHOWERSIN THE TREASUREVALLEY WILL BESPOTTY AT BEST, ANDMOST OF US WILLLIKELY STAY MOSTLYDRY THROUGHOUTTHE DAY.

IN THEWEST CENTRALMOUNTAINS, AN INCHOR TWO OF SNOW ISPOSSIBLE ABOVE5,000', AND SOMETHUNDERSTORMSCOULD FIRE OFF THISAFTERNOON DOWNALONG THEIDAHO/NEVADABORDER.

THESYSTEMRESPONSIBLE FORTRIGGERING TODAY'SACTIVE WEATHERDRIFTS OFF TO THESOUTH OVERNIGHT,THOUGH, ALLOWINGFOR SUNNIER, DRIERAND MUCH MILDERCONDITIONS FOR THEKICK-OFF TO SPRING