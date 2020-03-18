Global  

Dog shares coronavirus safety tips in sweet TikTok video

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO
This super cute video shows two dogs demonstrating how to self-isolate - wash their paws, work from home and curl up in bed if we have the symptoms of Covid-19.Labrador cross springer spaniel Doug, three, stars in the adorable educational video with his best pal, a staffie cross Jack Russell, called Walnut, aged two.The pair were filmed by owner Abby Wharton, 26, at her home showing the best tips for keeping safe and sane.Modelling a studious pair of glasses, Doug can be seen hard at work at his desk as he advises working from home when possible.Doug visits the sink and informs his audience to wash their paws thoroughly before posing with his passport and suitcase with advice on avoiding travel.Walnut can be seen being shut out of the bedroom as Doug asks people to avoid unnecessary contact with others.She then cosies up to Doug in bed in a scene where he instructs viewers to self isolate for 14 days if you or a family member have symptoms.Veterinary nurse Abby, of Cirencester, Glos., said: "We did this video just to help get the message across but in a way that I knew people would listen but not be stressed by it."It's supposed to be light-hearted and funny to get a serious message across without worry."I'm currently not self isolating as the veterinary industry is still up and going.

Doug is a natural born performer, he poses for photos and loves videos!"He loves to be on film and is happy to perform.

I'm quite creative and have done silly videos with him before."The response to this video has been fab, lots of shares and views and I'm so pleased Doug is getting the recognition he deserves!"

