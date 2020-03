Wednesday 6:45 a.m. forecast now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:25s - Published We'll see a mild weekend after some rain and snow Thursday and Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wednesday 6:45 a.m. forecast IT'S STILL SPRING BREAK RIGHTMOM?I SAID YOU GOT A POINT.WE COULD GET SOME SNOW.IT LOOKS LIKE THURSDAY INTOFRIDAY.BEAUTIFUL SHOT FROM LOVELAND.UNFORTUNATELY WITH THE SKIRESORTS CLOSED GOOD SNOW HEADINGTO THE MOUNTAINS WELL OVER AFOOT OVER THE NORTHERN ANDCENTRAL MOUNTAINS.A MOSTLY SUNNY SKY FROM LOOKOUTMOUNTAIN.A BRIGHT EASTBOUND DRIVE.OUR HEADLINES TODAY.60s TODAY.SNOW TOMORROW.ABOUT 30 DEGREES COLDER ONFRIDAY FROM THE 60s TODAY ANDTHEN IT GETS MILD AGAIN FOR THEWEEKEND.YOU CAN GET BACK OUTDOORSSATURDAY AND SUNDAY.RIGHT NOW RAIN AND SNOW MOVINGIN FROM THE WEST THAT WILL HITTHE WESTERN SLOPE THROUGH THEMORNING HOURS AND WE'LL SEE THEWET WEATHER ON I-70 AS YOU GETCLOSER TO EAGLE AND THROUGHGRAND JUNCTION LATER THISAFTERNOON.A WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECTFOR US HERE IN TOWN.GOING IN EFFECT LATER TODAYUNTIL 6:00 FRIDAY MORNING AND AWINTER STORM WARNING FOR THENORTHERN CENTRAL MOUNTAINSTHROUGH THE FOOTHILLS.PARTS OF JEFFERSON AND DOUGLASCOUNTIES IS IN THAT.HEAVIER SNOW UP THROUGH THEFOOTHILLS WITH WELL OVER A FOOTIN SPOTS.AGAIN, THIS MORNING, NICE THISAFTERNOON, MOSTLY SUNNY.A SPOTTY SHOWER OR TWO THISAFTERNOON.MAYBE EVEN A THUNDERSTORMPOPPING UP.BUT NO RISK OF ANY SEVEREWEATHER.60s, MID 60s TODAY IN TOWN ANDOVERNIGHT TONIGHT CLOUDS STARTTO BUILD.TEMPERATURES WILL DROP AND WE'REGOING TO SEE BY TOMORROW MORNINGPRETTY MILD START BUT A WETSTART.YOU'RE GOING TO FIND ROADS WETTHROUGH EARLY THURSDAY.RAIN FIRST TO START IN TOWNEARLY TOMORROW AND THENSWITCHING OVER TO SNOW THROUGHLOOKS LIKE MID MORNING.THOSE WINDS ARE GOING TO KICK UPOUT OF THE NORTHEAST AND GUSTSOVER 40 TO NEAR 50 MILES PERHOUR LATER IN THE DAY ONTHURSDAY.MOST OF ACCUMULATING SNOW ISTOMORROW AFTERNOON THROUGHTOMORROW NIGHT AND WE'RE GOINGTO SEE THE TEMPERATURES DROP ANDA GOOD THREE TO SIX INCHES OFSNOW HERE IN TOWN BY EARLYFRIDAY MORNING.WE'RE GOING TO SEE POCKETS WHEREIT COULD BE HEAVIER.ALSO A LITTLE LIGHTER BUT THISIS MORE OF THE BULLS EYE CLOSERTO EVERGREEN, NEDERLAND, ESTESPARK AND COLDER TOO.MORE OF THAT ACCUMULATINGCOMPARED TO HERE.MORE OF A SLUSHY MIX ONTHURSDAY.THE WINDS AN ISSUE.COLD FRIDAY.A FEW LINGERING FLURRIES.TEMPERATURES DOWN TO NEARFREEZING AND MILD



